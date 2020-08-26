4 Ways to Transform Your Basement Into a Fabulous New Room

If you have a basement that you’re not using for anything right now, you might wonder how you can start to utilize your basement area more effectively. Is it really possible to have an amazing-looking new room by using your basement as the starting point?

The good news is that your basement can become an incredible room as long as you’re willing to put in the time and energy. Here are four concepts that you can use to transform your basement into a room that you can be proud to show off.

1. The Guest Bedroom

One way to utilize the basement is to make it into a guest bedroom. This effectively allows your guests an additional space in your home where they can relax. It can also make it easier to have guests over because neither of you have to worry about accidentally intruding on either person’s space.

A guest bedroom typically requires at least a bedroom area and a bathroom area, although it’s possible to have just a furnished bedroom area that can function as a guest bedroom in your basement. Some people will also extend the guest bedroom concept to utilize multiple rooms, especially if they have a large basement. This makes your guest bedroom almost like an upscale hotel room.

2. The Game Room

Do you love to play games with your friends and family? If so, you may want to consider turning your basement into a “game room.” The best thing is that a game room can serve multiple purposes: you can put board games, party games, video games, and much more in your game room.

Some people also choose to turn their game room into a sort of bar room where they can relax and have fun with friends. You can absolutely create a bar space in your basement as long as you’re able to have a water and drainage hookup for the bar space.

3. The Storage Room

What if you’re only interested in using your basement for storage? Even if no one’s going to spend a significant amount of time in your basement, it’s still a good idea to consider the health and stability of your basement. After all, why would you want to store things in an area that’s prone to mold, dust, dirt, and moisture?

You can craft a well-lit, well-designed area that is great for storing your unneeded Christmas decorations and clothes destined for donation. At the very least, it’s important to waterproof and generally maintain your basement, even if you’re only going to use it for storage. Or you could always turn it into an amazing wine cellar.

4. The Rented Room

Another potential usage for your basement is as a rented room. Renting out a portion of your home, even if it’s only for short periods of time, can be a great way to add some extra income every month. Plus, when you’re not renting it, you can use it as a guest bedroom.

While a guest bedroom only needs minimal amenities because you’re probably going to mostly use it with friends and family, a rented room will probably need more amenities. If you talk to a basement development team, you can discuss your ideal specifications for a rented room and learn how you’ll be able to achieve that, including whether or not it will be in your budget.

How to Start the Process

If you’ve never done any significant renovations in your home, you might not even know where to start. Remember that you should always aim for quality, regardless of what you’re planning to do with your home’s renovations.

Start with talking to a foundation repair expert who can help you ensure that your foundation is as healthy as possible. After discussing your end dream for the basement, you can make sure you know what the experts will have to do so they can make that dream become a reality.

Conclusion

The first thing to remember when you’re looking into transforming your basement is the fact that your basement is only as great as the weakest link in this chain. If you don’t pay close attention to the quality of your basement renovation products, you’re going to have a sub-par product at the end of it all.

As long as you think hard about your basement transformation, you’re much more likely to end up with a product that you’re proud of. Make sure you defer to the experts and think about your basement opportunities and you’ll be on your way to an incredible new addition to your home.