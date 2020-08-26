6 Reasons to Charter Superyacht LADY JOY for Christmas in the Caribbean

Plan ahead for an unforgettable Caribbean Christmas and New Year’s Eve with luxury yacht LADY JOY.

This gorgeous 47.85m/157ft vessel has an impressive reputation along with everything to get the party started and keep it going along the tropical shores. If warm sands and striking sunsets aren’t enough to tempt you, then here are six reasons why you should charter motor yacht LADY JOY in the Caribbean this winter season.

Make the most of every holiday hour

Your time is precious, so why waste it booking in an out of hotels and organising transport to your must-see destinations? A luxury yacht charter offers the very practical advantage of taking your accommodation with you, and as your Captain cruises along, you’re free to catch-up on your reading list, unwind in the sunshine… or spend an extra hour in bed before breakfast is served.

A talented crew to cater to your every need

How does Liquorice poached salmon, tomato fondue and grilled asparagus sound for lunch, followed by a Chocolate and orange tart with passion fruit coulis? Your highly trained chef has an exhaustive list of incredible courses to create for you, all the while catering for any allergies and other dietary requirements among the group.

Once you’ve made your meal choice, your next decision will be whether to dine within the air conditioned lounge, head to the upper deck aft for the breeze and horizonless views, or go for the sundeck for the Jacuzzi and the bar in a more casual setting. There’s a professional crew of 11 on board to provide first-class service, so you can carry on with your conversations as your food and drinks are brought to you.

On board amenities ready to party

Luxury yacht LADY JOY is a yacht ready for a celebration: Show off your vocal range with karaoke, play the piano and record your composition for later, or let the crew provide the music whilst you circulate. Head to the bridge deck skylounge for card games or party long after sundown on the sundeck.

Your crew can even arrange to go ashore with a beach club setup and barbeque grill for a day of volleyball, tennis or simply dancing on the golden sands. A dinner by candlelight as the waves gently lap the shore is one of the most romantic moments on a yacht charter – perfect for a proposal or honeymoon.

A wealth of water toys just for you

When you head off on a luxury yacht charter with LADY JOY you’ll have an extensive supply of water toys from start to finish, and as an Approved RYA Water Sports Centre, your charter is the perfect time to learn skills that will last a lifetime and earn a jet ski licence.

The jet skis, Seabobs and flyboard will likely attract the eye of adrenaline seekers, while the kayaks, paddleboards and snorkelling gear will suit those looking for an up-close adventure with the local wildlife. The inflatable trampoline will tire out the children while up to six SCUBA Certified adults can join the Dive Instructor for the incredible wrecks, underwater parks and colourful reefs at sites across the Caribbean.

Incredible wildlife encounters

One of the main reasons holidaymakers choose the Caribbean is for its reliable sunny and warm weather, crystal clear seas and myriad unusual species just waiting to be encountered. Swim with manta rays, turtles and dolphins, and watch reef sharks glide above the colourful corals as vibrant fish art back and forth.

These bio-diverse waters offer something a little different at each location, with sites such as century-old wrecks offering a great photo opportunity as you make cherished memories with family and friends.

As remote as you want your cruise to be

In these unusual times, a luxury yacht provides a way to socially distance while keeping active and discovering something new each day. It’s up to you how you build your itinerary: Drift from one deserted beach to the next amongst the British Virgin Islands, or indulge in some luxury shopping on Sint Maarten, then walk the sugar plantation ruins on St. Kitts & Nevis and savour every mouthful on Grenada, the Spice Island, after a Scuba dive or snorkel of its underwater sculpture park.

You could choose to head out to the remotest islands and spend a whole week surrounded by nature, completely away from civilisation. Your on board amenities will certainly keep you entertained and wanting for nothing throughout your trip.