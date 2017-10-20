$28 Million Dallas Mansion Comes With Its Own Waterpark

Size matters and Texans know that too well. Just 10 minutes away from downtown Dallas you will find this stunning property, nestled at 10711 Strait Lane and covering 37,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms, 11 baths, and many interesting surprises. It was designed by Robbie Fusch back in 2003 to look just like a grand European mansion, and it sits on 4.4 secluded acres of land.

But let’s take a closer look at this home’s incredible list of amenities. From an impressive gym and a 10-car garage, to a bowling alley and two movie theaters, this lavish pad is perfect to entertain your friends or family. There is also an indoor basketball court with working video boards, scoreboards and buzzers, but the real surprise is in the back.

You see, this impressive Dallas mansion hides a cool waterpark in its backyard, with a 750,000-gallon swimming pool; it cost quite a few dollars to complete and it comes with its own body slides, a tub slide, an interactive lazy river, and a custom stone grotto with animatronics. A 15-foot dive platform with a zip line also made its way into this incredible waterpark, adding to the appeal and the $28 million price tag.

What do you think? Would you like to move in as soon as possible?