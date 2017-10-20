Numarine’s Marla Superyacht Will Take You Anywhere In Style

Marla is not really one of those names that you hear every day; then again, this isn’t just your average run of the mill yacht. Numarine’s new 32XP superyacht was designed to be a pocket explorer, pushing the shipyard’s boundaries to the next level. With the first three units already sold and a fourth about to enter production, it’s safe to say that this gorgeous steel-hulled vessel is going to be a big hit.

The lucky owners of this beauty will get to enjoy an impressive upper deck suite, with a superb en-suite bathroom, featuring hand-picked slabs of marble, while family members or close friends will get to enjoy a large VIP stateroom.

Features include a large TV, lounge area, work desk and walk-in wardrobe, although we do have to mention the textured oak flooring, copper elements and exquisite leathers which create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The lower deck houses four symmetrical double and twin cabins that will accommodate eight other passengers. Here, dark materials and surfaces, complemented by dark tones, work together with the natural light to create the impression of different volumes and a sense of freedom on board.

Marla’s outside areas are equally impressive, packing a 9-meter tender that’s always ready to offer guests a comfortable ride to shore. The expansive entertainment space, the central dining area served by two side islands, as well as a large beach club area on the upper deck make this yacht even more appealing.

With a range of 3,000 nm and twin CAT C18 engines working together to take you anywhere you might want in comfort and style, Marla does not need advertising.