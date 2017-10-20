McLaren MSO R Magic Makes Our Day a Lot More Interesting

Two unique McLaren models, dubbed as the MSO R Coupe and Spider, have been specially developed by the automaker’s Special Operations division for one lucky customer. Showing off an updated version of the impressive 3.8-liter V8 engine, that’s good for about 679 hp and 700 Nm of torque, these supercars also come with a titanium exhaust system, as well as advanced aerodynamics with a twin-element rear wing.

The lucky owner of these beauties will also receive a bespoke interior and a unique exterior livery that would easily help these cars to stand out of a pack. But this McLaren pair also shows off a striking Liquid Silver exterior, complemented by a carbon fiber central stripe, plus a brand new carbon fiber front bumper, bonnet, louvered fenders, roof scoop and rear deck; and let’s not forget about the side mirror arms and casings, as well as the new wiper scuttle.

Some of you might also notice the Delta Red pinstripes on the front splitter and side blades, or the MSO R branding on the splitter, side skirts, sill panels, rocker panels and plenum – that’s all part of these cars’ unique charm. The alloy wheels still feature the sporty 5-spoke design, but don’t you worry, there are more changes inside the cockpits as well.

Here, Alcantara can be seen throughout, while red seats with black stitching, plus the MSO R logo embroidered in black on the headrests, welcome the driver and passenger. The steering wheel keeps in line with the interior theme, making sure the owner is as happy as a kid on Christmas morning.

McLaren Special Operations could tailor any car to meet the exact requirements of its future owner, offering bespoke color options, premium materials and finishes, as well as dynamic and powertrain enhancements. Anything you can dream of, MSO will deliver; even a unique car.