Kick Back and Relax at the Gorgeous Five Seas Hotel in Cannes

Just a few steps away from the sandy beaches of la Croisette and the iconic Palais des Festivals in Cannes, the spectacular Five Seas Hotel is one of those places everyone dreams about, yet few people believe they can actually enjoy it. Offering a new take on luxury accommodation right in the heart of Cannes, this high-end retreat has many things to brag about, apart from its privileged location.

First, the elegant rooms and suites here feature a contemporary design, that’s beautifully complemented by magical views of the sea or the old town of Cannes. Air-conditioning, flat-screen TVs, a complimentary mini-bar and Free WiFi are the amenities we all need nowadays, while the luxurious marble bathrooms, with Carita toiletries, complete this special offering.

If you’re feeling hungry, you’re invited at the 5th floor of the building, where Le Roof, the hotel’s beautiful on-site restaurant, will tease all your senses with delicious dishes and fine drinks. Following an overwhelming welcome here and an incredible culinary experience, guests are then encouraged to head out to the hotel’s stunning spa.

There, a hammam, 2 saunas, and a relaxation room join in with rejuvenating treatments by Cinq Mondes and Carita to make sure your day will be unforgettable. The Five Seas Hotel also has a lovely rooftop swimming pool, with a few sun loungers, plus a private beach below, and if you’d like to go on a short cruise, this place also has a private yacht available for rent – now that’s my kind of vacation!

Add in a few days spent discovering the unique sights in Cannes and we’re sure your vacation on the French Riviera will be unforgettable.