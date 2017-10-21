Jeff Koons and Louis Vuitton Honor the Masters Once Again

Monet, Turner or Gauguin are just a few names that will get art enthusiasts from all over the world talking for hours on end. There’s obviously more than one reason to do that, but I wonder.. what they would say about their favorite artists’ well-known work of arts being showcased on luxury bags?

It’s definitely a great move from Louis Vuitton if you ask us, and according to Jeff Koons, the acclaimed designer who also contributed to this interesting collection, this would allow people to experience art on the go and enjoy it from a different perspective.

Louis Vuitton’s stylish luxury bags already have more than enough going for them, but to add these incredible works of art on their bodies is something that few people might handle. The first collection like this proved to be a massive hit, and this new Masters series, showing off iconic works by Monet, Turner, Gauguin and many others, will become available at Louis Vuitton stores starting October 27th.

Recognized as one of the world’s most influential living artists, Jeff Koons decided to use the power of art to connect current fashion lines with a rich cultural history once again.

That’s how Louis Vuitton’s Speedy, Neverfull and Keepall bags now allow people to take a glimpse of Nymphaeus by Claude Monet, Ancient Rome: Agrippina with the Ashes of Germanicus by Joseph William Turner, Reclining Girl by François Boucher, Te Nave Nave Fenua (Delightful Land) by Paul Gauguin and Luncheon on the Grass by Edouard Manet.

Furthermore, The Triumph of Pan by Nicolas Poussin will be available exclusively at the new Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme flagship store. Jeff Koons also added his touch to these superb pieces, with a tag in the shape of the artist’s emblematic Rabbit. Would you like one?