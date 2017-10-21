Hublot’s Big Bang Calaveras is a Tribute to El Dia De Los Muertos

SIAR, Mexico’s premier show for fine watchmaking, has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. That may not sound like much to some, but for Hublot it was the perfect occasion to pay tribute to the country’s most famed rituals. El Día de los Muertos – or the Day of the Dead – is one of the most important Mexican holidays, a day when families and friends gather around to pray for and remember people who have died.

Recognized by UNESCO as part of world cultural heritage since 2008, this very special day now benefits from three extremely limited Hublot watches called Big Bang Calaveras, with just 30 ceramic models, 20 steel models, and 10 red gold models set to make Hublot fans, especially from Mexico, very happy.

Just in case you’re having trouble getting the point, it is worth mentioning that a calavera is a decorative or edible skull, made from either sugar or clay – yes, it is part of the El Día de los Muertos celebration.

The watches from this somewhat odd and possibly scary collection are powered by the HUB1401 self-winding movement, while the dial of the Big Bang Calaveras is decorated with a skull adorned with floral and carved motifs, engraved into the material just like embroidery.

This unique appearance will make it stand out anywhere its lucky owner may take it and it will also prove to be a great conversation starter. A stunning message of hope, at least in Mexico, these watches come attached to black rubber straps, engraved with the MEX17 logo. Which version would you prefer?