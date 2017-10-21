The Stunning Polestar 1 Hybrid Coupe Has Just Arrived

The Polestar 1 is finally out and we couldn’t be happier! Looking like a glamorous sports coupe, this stunning Gran Tourer is powered by an impressive ‘Electric Performance Hybrid’ powertrain, which allows the driver to enjoy 600 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. While you try to assimilate those nice, round numbers, allow us to inform you that this sports car is actually based on the Volvo SPA platform, yet it brags about 50% brand new components.

For instance, this performance-oriented coupe has been equipped with an Öhlins Continuously Controlled Electronic Suspension (CESi) and a sporty full carbon-fiber bodywork, while the rear axle is powered by two electric motors that also enable torque vectoring for maximum grip and speed on the corners. Speaking of performance, we should also mention the high-tech Akebono brakes, with six-piston calipers and 400 mm discs, as part of the equipment.

But let’s get back to its gorgeous looks. Do you like what you see? Sure you do, and the minute you get a closer look at this superb grand tourer, the entire picture gets even more appealing. Hiding under that beautiful facade is a four-cylinder 2.0-liter Drive-E engine that powers up the front axle, while the rear wheels are powered by the two electric motors.

With an electric range of 150 km (93 miles), this hybrid will easily stand out of a crowd; a beautiful GT with amazing technology packed into it that aims to make the brand’s vision a global presence. Production will begin in mid-2019 at a state-of-the-art Polestar Production Center located in Chengdu, China, although customers can pre-order the new Polestar 1 as of now.

Polestar will adopt a subscription sales model instead of the traditional one, with cars to be ordered online and offered on a two- or three-year subscription basis. Did you know that Polestar will also offer an online concierge service via a mobile app? Cool stuff.