Project Zephyr is Absolutely Stunning in More Ways than One

Imagined by the acclaimed Italian yacht designer Federico Fiorentino for Rossinavi, the 180-foot Project Zephyr concept may look futuristic, but it was actually inspired by 1960s automotive designs, hence the streamlined profile.

Built around a Fast Displacement XL 500 hull from Van Oossanen Naval Architects, this stunning vessel promises comfort, style and power, and the experience of a lifetime. 16V 4000 MTU engines allow for a top speed of 32 knots, although a cruising speed of 12 knots will deliver a transatlantic range of 3,540 nautical miles – that’s quite efficient.

It’s all fine and dandy until now, but here’s a unique feature that will take your breath away: a 990-square-foot beach area covers the entire aft deck and comes complemented by a 300-square-foot raised terrace. This includes an 18-foot swimming pool with transparent edges and exceptional views – what more could you ask for?

Well, truth be told some people are pickier than others – this is what Luxatic is all about, right? That’s why we are also going to mention the generous open spaces aboard this vessel, with sunbeds and lounges, as well as a dining table for 12 passengers, a bar, and a barbecue.

The lavish master suite is the owner’s privilege, with a separate office, a gorgeous bedroom with a cozy lounge area, walk-in closet, and a full-beam en-suite bathroom. Meanwhile, your guests could stay in five stunning staterooms packing their very own en-suites, making sure some congratulations are in order, as this futuristic vessel will most likely get guests talking about you for quite some time.

Fancy a new superyacht?