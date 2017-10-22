We All Daydream About a Place Like Lucknam Park

Nestled in England’s beautiful Cotswolds, in a charming rural area just a few minutes outside of Bath, Lucknam Park is an 18th-century stone marvel that used to be an imposing private estate for more than 250 years. But 30 years ago, in 1987, this place was converted into a mesmerizing boutique hotel, allowing everyone to enjoy its beauty, comfort and luxurious amenities.

Offering the understated elegance of an English country manor, Lucknam Park proudly sits within 500 acres of genteel English parkland, with 42 superb rooms you can choose from. The entire building has been beautifully restored to its former glory, and these accommodations capture the elgance of an era long gone, with a few modern touches here and there.

There’s nothing like a retreat to the English countryside to remind you of the finer things in life; the English weather will make you stay in a little, and this place definitely doesn’t disappoint. Lucknam Park’s grand rooms offer a taste of old estate living, allowing guests to experience a fine cognac, while enjoying a good book from the library, or an afternoon tea right on the lawn.

This majestic 5-star hotel also offers an all-season indoor equestrian arena and a ride through the rolling hills of the Cotswolds should be also on your to-do list. Guests are also encouraged to take a shot at pigeon shooting, tennis, archery, and falconry. Where is Robin of Loxley when you need him?