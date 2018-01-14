14 Days of Pure Bliss: Golden Eagle’s Best of Britain Steam Tour

Our list with the top 10 most luxurious trains in the world was one of the most appreciated articles last year. If you’ve always wanted to ride the rails in style and discover one of the greatest pleasures of luxury travel once again, there’s a new incredible offer from the UK.

Golden Eagle Luxury Trains has released an epic 14-day adventure through Great Britain, the first of its kind for the premium railway operator. Starting in October 2018, the 2,200-mile trip will honor the 10th anniversary of the Tornado, the first steam locomotive in over 50 years to break 100 mph on British tracks and one of the most famous in the country as well.

The locomotive will haul 10 carriages of the luxe Belmond Royal Scotsman, where up to 38 passengers will be able to enjoy extraordinary Edwardian-style staterooms, complete with en-suite bathrooms, a rarity even for the world’s most luxurious trains.

Golden Eagle’s Best of Britain Steam Tour will set you back exactly $40,000, but if you ask us, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is worth way more than that. This unique tour departs from Edinburgh on October 14 and it will take you through the Scottish Highlands, where the first of three black-tie dinners will be experienced at the superb 14th century Cawdor Castle.

Then you will be back in town for a private tour of Edinburgh Castle, as well as a special whiskey tasting session at J&G Grant’s Glenfarclas Distillery. This epic journey will continue into Wales and the UK, where you could enjoy a blissful ride along the rugged Cambrian coast, followed by stops in Bath, Devon, and Cornwall, dining at historical country estates or castles every day.

On your way back to Edinburgh, for a final dinner at the National Railway Museum, the train will also make excursions to Sailsbury, Oxford, and York. During the trip, you are more than welcomed to enjoy a gin and tonic in the wonderful Bar Lounge car or wine and dine while taking in the beautiful English countryside. Did we mention the Baford Haybarn Spa? That’s also part of this alluring package.