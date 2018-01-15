Start the Week at the Superb Villa del Sol Resort Zihuatanejo

Located in the beautiful Guerrero region of Mexico, in Zihuatanejo, Villa del Sol is a mesmerizing beachfront resort, surrounded by lovely waterfalls and enchanting lagoons. The vast beauty of this region is complemented by this blissful resort in the best way possible, with lavish accommodations, stunning amenities and world class service, promising an unforgettable experience.

One of Mexico’s most sought after seaside retreats, Villa del Sol Zihuatanejo blends the relaxed vibe of a beachfront lifestyle with the seclusion of a lush garden retreat. As I glance upon these wonderful shots, I can’t help but daydream about chilling out and enjoying a delicious umbrella drink in front of the ocean. Does that sound bad?

Seventy gorgeous guest accommodations are on offer here, each of them with wonderful jungle and ocean views, access to a tranquil private beach and natural light pools. Furthermore, flatscreen TVs, iPhone docks, and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet will allow guests to keep in touch with the dynamic world we live in.

If you’re the more active type, you could always swim with dolphins, scuba dive through nearby coral reefs or experience what the fully featured resort spa has to offer. One thing’s for sure, you will leave Villa del Sol Resort Zihuatanejo feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and with so many unforgettable memories. Who wouldn’t want that to happen?