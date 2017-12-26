10 Mind Blowing Homes Listed For Sale In 2017

We’ve seen numerous breathtaking properties listed for sale in 2017 – from a mind blowing $250 spec house in Bel Air, which became the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the United States, to a one-of-a-kind penthouse in Singapore selling for nearly $80 million or a charming 250-year old palace in the British countryside going for $33.5 million.

Today we’ll take a closer look at the top 10 most incredible homes listed for sale in 2017 (and featured on Luxatic). Most of these lavish properties are still probably on the open market, so if you can afford them, go for it!

I’m sure every single one of us dreamed about living on a private island, and the majestic Shelter Island Estate sits on a tiny island, in the middle of one of the cleanest lakes in the world, Montana’s Flathead lake. This $22,750,000 property is also the largest private home in Montana, promising over 32,000 square feet of magical living areas and 7,000 feet of prime lakeside frontage.

With 5 bedrooms, 8 baths and wonderful outdoor entertaining spaces, this home can take your breath away in more ways than one. Inside, you’ll find a 120-inch TV custom built into the exquisite mahogany panels, a wine cellar, an indoor shooting range, an impressive gym, as well as a dining room, kitchen and breakfast room boasting fine finishes and packed with state of the art equipment.

A 1,200-foot utility building contains a 100 kW diesel generator and electrical panels, keeping your TV up and running at all times. Did we mention that it’s nestled on a private island?

Bevieve it or not, this incredible property dates back to the year 956. Benham is a historic mansion in Berkshire, England, that was listed for sale ealier this year at a cool £26 million ($33.5 million). Found on the lovely Berkshire Downs, this unique home covers 27,620 square feet of mesmerizing living spaces and it’s complemented by a 130-acre park created by an 18th-century royal landscape designer.

The home itself was designed and built almost 250 years ago, between 1772 and 1775 by Henry Holland, and it was beautifully preserved to this day, with some of the original details, such as carved bath stone, a Portland stone cantilevered staircase, and an impressive wine cellar, still remaining.

Following a thoughtful restoration and update process, this home also benefits from a wellness center and many modern amenities as well, that will keep the lucky owners of this propety and their privileged guests smiling all day long.

If you love both the mountains and the ocean and you want to enjoy them all in one incredible package, then this breathtaking Montecito estate is just what you’ve been always dreaming of.

Mixing quintessential California comforts with a spectacular Balinese & Asian-inspired design, this awe-inspiring home promises 8,245 square feet of luxurious living areas, with 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, and all kinds of incredible amenities in-between. An expensive koi pond, beautiful manicured gardens, and a one-of-a-kind basalt pebble infinity swimming pool are also part of the property’s appeal.

As you get inside, you will be mesmerized by a stunning Great room, which flows into a gourmet kitchen, complete with a large family island, custom cabinetry, and basalt countertops. Next to the gorgeous infinity pool, you will also find a lovely cabana, complete with an exercise facility, a shower & steam mix, and many other goodies.

Have you ever dreamed of living in a castle? This might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Chateau de Promenthoux, a spectacular 19th-century palace, designed by Stephen Sauvestre and nestled on the beautiful shores of Lake Geneva, could be yours for 48 million Swiss francs.

This mesmerizing property before you was most likely meant to cater to bluebloods and was completed back in 1896 as a summer residence for Jean-Philippe Worth, son of English fashion designer Charles Frederick Worth. 9.1 acres of waterfront paradise, forest, and parkland on the north shore of Lake Geneva complete this home’s overwhelming package.

Chateau de Promenthoux comes with 14,000 square feet of stunning living areas, spreading over four stories, that will surely impress everyone. There are four grand reception rooms, eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a charming library, a study, as well as separate accommodation for the staff, but nothing can compare to the blissful panoramic views over Lake Geneva.

The renowned American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has relisted his lavish penthouse at the Plaza Hotel in NYC for a staggering $50 million this year.

It might not look like much from this photo, but the jaw dropping 5,600-square-foot duplex apartment at 1 Central Park South went through a $20 million renovation and now features marble-clad rooms, vintage limestone fireplaces from England and a superb domed room that comes with a custom-designed “Elouise” mural.

The 12-room property also displays exquisite custom millwork and stonework, vintage mirrors, polished herringbone wood floors, tortoise shell, and black lacquer walls, while the serene views of Central Park and Fifth Avenue would have anyone drooling in awe.

There’s way more to be said about this home, which includes a large gallery on the main level, an alcove library, a media room with a lovely fireplace, and a formal dining room with wet bar, but we’ll just leave it at that.

Proudly sitting on Lake Tahoe’s beautiful shores, Crystal Pointe is a one-of-a-kind residence, that was listed for sale earlier this year at a cool $75 million. For that kind of money, this magnificent property comes with 16,232 square feet of extraordinary living areas, across a stunning main residence, a lovely guesthouse, a caretaker’s apartment, and a breathtaking beach house.

Situated on an privileged 5.14-acre parcel in Crystal Bay, this lavish home boasts eight bedrooms, 10 full baths, 13 fireplaces, a 10-seat movie theater, a wine cellar, and a spacious garage for up to four of your precious toys!

Sky-high ceilings, vaulted windows, and many wood beams will allow anyone to relax in style, with every single bedroom complemented by a lovely fireplace, and a wonderful bar and dining nook keeping you entertained while you wait for tomorrow.

Located at 10697 Somma Way, in a privileged part of Los Angeles, California, this mesmerizing villa covers 40,000 square feet of astonishing living spaces, with views and amenities to die for. Upon completion, this stunning home will include 8 bedrooms, 21 full bathrooms, 6 bars, 2 swimming pools, an indoor basketball court, recording studio, an outdoor video system, as well as a complete spa and wellness center.

Feel free to put your vivid imagination to good use; for $75 million, the sky’s the limit, and there’s plenty of things to be done before your home looks just the way you want it. Go for it!

Nestled right in the heart of Singapore, atop the jaw-dropping Tanjong Pagar Centre, this outrageous penthouse covers 21,108 square feet (1,961 square meters) of incredible living spaces, with 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and many luxurious amenities on offer.

The Super Penthouse, as this place was called, spreads between the 62nd and 64th floor of the building, and it’s actually the largest non-landed residence in Singapore, featuring a breathtaking private swimming pool with a cabana, a jacuzzi room, bar facilities and a special entertainment room.

The residential development also includes an Urban Park featuring several dining options, from casual eateries to high-end cuisine, which should explain for the outrageous $78.4 million asking price.

Back in 1930, the acclaimed Swiss-born American architect Maurice Fatio was commissioned to build an incredible mansion called ‘Il Palmetto‘, on an exceptional 5.46 acres lot of Palm Beach paradise. Beautifully restored to its former glory and packed with many modern amenities, this Italian Renaissance-style palazzo was looking for a new owner earlier this year.

Priced at $137 million, this magnificent home was actually designed as a lovely series of pavilions connected by cloisters. Suffice to say anyone would be mesmerized upon entering this property, and the lucky owner of this beauty will get to enjoy that feeling every single day.

The main huose includes a formal dining room, with 16th century carved ceilings, a chef’s kitchen packed with all sorts of custom appliances, plus a lovely theater, billiards room, as well as a massive swimming pool and entertainment area.

There’s also a 20,000-bottle carved limestone wine cellar, an exercise room, and a gorgeous spa that will certainly help anyone relax, with state of the art smart home systems, controllable via smartphone, acting as a cool bonus.

This is the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the United States – an architectural marvel from Bel Air where every single one of us would love to host or at least attend a party. Packed with anything from exquisite finishes to bespoke leathers and fabrics, this lavish 38,000 square-feet home has been meticulously curated to offer nothing but the utmost luxury and attention to detail.

The spectacular $250 million estate before you spreads over four stories, around a gorgeous 85-foot infinity pool and a 17,000 square-feet entertainment space. Other bespoke features worth mentioning are the hydraulic 18-by-10-foot television, two eye-catching metallic crocodile sculptures, as well as the hair salon, spa and a charming outdoor pavilion with a bar.

Two luxurious master suites, 10 oversized guest suites, 21 bathrooms, five bars, two wine cellars, a state of the art gym with Technogym equipment, three gourmet kitchens, and three dining areas are also part of this exquisite package as well.

There’s obviously a lot more to mention, but the garage packs 10 stunning motorcycles, including an electric Lito Green Motion Sora, as well as 12 cars, featuring a limited-edition Bugatti Veyron, a 1936 50K Mercedes Benz, and a Pagani Huayra – all included in the sale. What more could you ask for?