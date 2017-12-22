10 Stunning Jets And Helicopters Revealed in 2017

With everyone talking about flying machines this year, since drones became more popular than ever, it would be a shame not to mention some of the most impressive aircrafts out there.

Sure, you might need a completely different budget to purchase one of these, but I guess it’s safe to assume that drones are merely a toy or a useful device; going on a private jet or a modern helicopter, this is truly the way to fly.

So today we’ll take a closer look at the top 10 most incredible private jets, helicopters, and other aicraft concepts unveiled in 2017. We hope you like our picks.

Private jets are usually pretty expensive, but the brand new Cirrus Vision Jet aims to make a difference at just $1.96 million. That means it’s one of the most affordable private jets on the market, and after a 10-year period of research and development, it’s also one of the most surprising.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is powered by a Williams International FJ33-5A turbofan that promises a cruising speed of 345 mph and a maximum operating altitude of 28,000 feet.

Build around a single-piece carbon-fiber fuselage, which hides a spacious cabin that will comfortably accommodate up to five adults and two children, this private plane shows off USB charging ports for every seat, a modern in-flight entertainment system, and mood lighting. Not bad, right?

Diamond Aircraft‘s DA50-V is a modern-day surprise, although a first look at this stunning plane might get you feeling confused. The high-performance single-engine airplane before you could be considered a real game changer, with either a 230-hp or a 260-hp Safran/SMA engine powering it through the clouds.

Flying as fast as 199 mph for as far as 1,174 miles, with a payload of 1,256 pounds, Diamond Aircraft’s DA50 benefits from a carbon fiber fuselage, which makes it durable and lightweight – not to mention impressive. The DA50 also comes with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, an advanced GFC700 autopilot, plus leather seats and chrome trim, which make this plane stylish, comfortable and easy to fly.

Bragging about a sleek design and incredible attention to detail inside-out, AKOYA is a cool two-person amphibious plane, developed by the French aviation expert Lisa Airplanes. It can take off and land on water, land, and even on snow, while its foldable design makes it portable as well.

This is the only airplane in the world with hydrofoils, allowing it to quickly lift its fuselage out of the water and benefit from increased stability. AKOYA aims to take passengers wherever they might want, in optimum and comfortable conditions. Where are you going today?

Dassault’s Falcon 900LX business jet was a massive hit seven years ago, which is why the French company decided it would be a good idea to give it some updates and tweaks.

The all-new cabin was specially imagined to accommodate modern travelers in style, with plenty of convenient storage nooks and charging ports, as well as high-speed access to networks and high-definition onboard fiber-optic audio and video systems, as part of the offering.

There’s also a special LED lighting system, that might also help impress passengers, although the 4,750 miles non-stop range possible at speeds up to 550 mph will most likely do that. Sipping on a smooth drink has never been more enjoyable.

Twistair is a stunning two-seater tandem gyrocopter concept that might take over the streets and skies in the near future. The ultra-light aircraft design before you could be the ultimate urban shuttle, with a focus on safety and comfort, and available in three interesting versions.

The Polish-based company 2Sympleks joined forces with Artur Trendak Aviation and what resulted was this 3D motorcycle that could fly as well. Twistair hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but this stylish flying machine already got everyone talking. Anyone thinking about pre-orders?

Going on safari sounds fun, exciting and a little bit dangerous. However, things have changed over these last couple of years, and this futuristic concept plane seems to support that statement. Imagined by DesignQ, this concept plane explores the possibilities for an Avro Business Jet, based on a re-purposed BAE146 regional jet.

The spacious layout before you allows passengers to enjoy a unique outdoor deck, deployable in just a few minutes and meant to make wildlife bearable. A barbecue station, a marble-floor entryway, and a fully equipped office, not to mention a cool dining area, a lounge, two private staterooms, and special crew quarters will separate amateurs from true luxury enthusiasts.

The Volocopter, an innovative flying machine which took the world by storm last year, is back on our radar with a new version, that’s even more impressive. Incorporating glazed doors and upholstered leather seats, this wonderful thing is able to accommodate two passengers, who will experience a completely autonomous flight.

The Volocopter 2X will be also capable of vertical take-off and landing, with electricity and nothing else keeping it above the ground. Set to become available on the German market as soon as next year, this thing is bound to make a lot of people very happy. There’s still talk about battery packs and flight range, but we’ll hear more about that in just a few months.

The newest marvel from Bell Helicopter, the FCX-001, was designed with the rich and famous in mind, with a graceful look and all kinds of interesting design elements and features inside-out. This stunning concept has been specially imagined to meet the increasing client demand for state-of-the-art technology and functionality, featuring an ultra-light airframe constructed out of sustainable materials.

Fast yet extremely quiet, the helicopter benefits from a propulsion system that combines thermal engine cores with an electric distribution. An augmented reality control system complemented by AI reminds us this is still a concept, but who knows? We might see it on the sky pretty soon.

Designed by a new company called Eviation, Alice is an incredible aircraft – to say the least – an all-electric beauty that’s able to fly for as far as 600 miles (965 km) on a single charge. This gorgeous 5.8-meter plane will easily accommodate up to 9 passengers, with the main focus being on flight efficiency and optimal energy consumption.

This plane is going to be ultra light, for the aforementioned reasons, and uses a lithium-aluminum fusion technology, and an impressive Li-ion 980-kWh battery – no carbon footprint here. The level of comfort inside this plane should be off the charts.

The brilliant designers from Embraer keep us excited with each passing year, and the same goes for 2017. The Embraer Lineage 1000E Manhattan & Hollywood projects were specially designed to push the boundaries of private aviation, with style, luxury and innovation, mixed together in two alluring packages.

The Manhattan and Hollywood concepts remind us of the beautiful Art Deco era of air travel, and each of them is sublime in its own way. Manhattan features deep, rich woods, with many Art Deco elements, while the Hollywood jet looks a bit more refined, offering a bright, silver screen appeal, inspired by classic black and white films.

Mohair and lambskin leather across spacious cabin zones come complemented by the Cloud Club Bar, the lovely Crystal Room dining area, as well as a charming salon. There’s nothing left to be said!