10 Luxury Hotels and Resorts We’ve Discovered in 2017

If you’re thinking about a vacation but you don’t have an exact destination in mind, we are always here to help. We’ve featured numerous luxury hotels on Luxatic in 2017, and we even had the privilege to review some of them, so today we’ve decided to look back at the top 10 most impressive hotels and resorts we’ve discovered this year.

This list was designed to give you the proper start for that next vacation. Feel free to choose any of the hotels below and we’re sure each of them will impress and amaze you in ways you had never expected. Sit back, relax, and enjoy!

If you plan to visit Seoul in the near future, the extraordinary Signiel Seoul hotel seems to be best choice. Nestled in the the sixth tallest building in the world, the breathtaking Lotte World Tower, this high-end hotel promises guests sublime skyline views and nothing but the best in terms of amenities, service, and recreation.

The hotel’s opulent rooms and amenities are beautifully complemented by the tranquil atmosphere of the Evian Spa, nestled on the 86th floor of the tower. Personal trainers are always on location, eager to help you lose those few extra pounds you might put on at the hotel’s restaurant, where three Michelin-starred French Chef Yannick Alléno works his magic. I’ll drink to that!

Nestled on the private Venetian island of Isola Delle Rose, the spectacular JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa looks like an urban oasis, away from the swarms of tourists that arrive every week in Venice. This magical resort can only be reached only via a complimentary boat ride and manages to stand out with its masterful details, world-class service, and of course, its unique location.

Offering 266 superb rooms and suites, refined by the acclaimed Italian architect Matteo Thun, this high-end seaside retreat is almost too good to be true.

Dopolavoro, the hotel’s Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant, promises delicious dishes in a historic setting, while the lovely GOCO Spa takes guests on a unique wellness journey, with eight treatment rooms, a heated indoor vitality pool, a modern gym, a hammam, a sauna and bio-sauna, ready to be enjoyed as soon as you arrive here.

A picturesque bay on the blissful Caribbean island of St. Lucia is the place where you’ll find the incredible Capella Marigot resort, offering travelers from all over the world sublime accommodations, a gorgeous spa, and fine French dining. This alluring package is complemented by world class hospitality and inspiring views and sunsets that will make your stay unforgettable.

Snorkeling, diving, surfing and many other goodies are a given here, and discovering the authentic Saint Lucian culture, cuisine, and traditions will prove to be a wonderful treat. But you could always stay in as well. Stylish and modern, the wonderful rooms and suites on offer here come with slate-tiled bathrooms and fully-equipped kitchens, plus king-size beds and even in-room Jacuzzis.

At the end of the day, the resort’s Auriga Spa will be the perfect ending to an incredible evening.

Shaped just like Mandarin Oriental’s iconic fan, the spectacular Mandarin Oriental Singapore has been imagined by the renowned American architect John Portman. Designed to blend luxury and serenity with a perfect location and a unique urban vibe, this breathtaking hotel can be found right in the heart of the iconic Marina Bay.

The 527 rooms and suites on offer here promise incredible views of the city skyline, with a warm color palette and modern furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows, high tech amenities and many other goodies. Forget all about time, limitations, money, and other worries; just enjoy life in the heart of Singapore.

If you want to forget about the hustle and bustle of city life, at least for a few days, the magical Bisate Lodge should be included in your future traveling plans. Hidden somewhere in the northern part of Rwanda, this dreamy place could easily be considered one of the world’s most amazing and surprising retreats, offering a luxurious take on safari adventures and breathtaking views.

This eco-friendly retreat comprises six stunning villas, imagined by the Johannesburg-based architectural firm Nicholas Plewman Architects. They’re all designed to mimic the rounded shapes of the surrounding hills and feature private patios, a cozy fireplace, a spacious bedroom with a large window, and a luxurious bath. This unique retreat will surely convince you to travel to Rwanda.

The Sireeampan Boutique Resort & Spa looks quite similar to a traditional Thai manor, with all the charm and mesmerizing appeal that go with it. Nestled in Chiang Mai, the largest and most culturally important city in Northern Thailand, this magical resort also offers solitude and privacy with 11 exquisitely designed suites, each of them was named after a precious gemstone honoring Thailand’s Tattanakosin era.

Add in some bespoke artworks and a unique vibe and atmosphere, not to mention interesting features such as Apple TV, L’Occitane bathroom amenities, and five-fixture bathrooms, and you’ll be making a reservation in no time. A lavish spa, lush gardens, a wonderful swimming pool and an elegant restaurant and bar are always on the table as well.

If you ever want to visit largest island in the Mediterranean, this is probably as good as it gets. Blending naturally dramatic landscape with scenic views and a unique culture and history, the charming little town of Taormina is one of the most spectacular places in Sicily. It’s also the place where you can find the awe inspiring Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo, proudly sitting right at the base of an ancient Greek theater.

This magical hillside retreat offers just 70 rooms, but they’re all beautifully decorated with lovely Sicilian touches, fine linens, and modern amenities that will make your stay irreproachable. A lovely Wellness Centre, delicious Sicilian and Mediterranean cuisine, a massive swimming pool and the literary Terrace should provide you with plenty of enjoyable activities before heading home.

We’re moving on to the United States, where the gorgeous Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the most beautiful way possible. Feel free to experience the rugged California coastline and enjoy the very best in terms of accommodations, service, and amenities.

Any traveler would fall in love with this amazing retreat, with each room and suite featuring a spacious floor plan, bespoke linens, and various other modern and luxurious touches. Complete relaxation is easily achievable here, with the hotel’s incredible spa promising 16,000 square feet worth of treatments and world class service. Better yet, why not go for a dip in the Jacuzzi?

Everyone knows Bali is one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations. But some of you probably haven’t heard of Soori Bali yet – an incredible resort that probably managed to invent a whole new level of style and sophistication. Set right on the edge of the ocean, between Mount Batukaru and terraced rice fields, this mind blowing resort allows guests to take a closer look at the Indian Ocean and enjoy all the magic it has to offer.

Promising to be your luxurious home away from home, with a dreamy ambiance and a modern Indonesian vibe about itself, this place offers 48 gorgeous seaside villas for you to choose from. There’s also a lavish spa center, with rejuvenating spa treatments, and an infinity edge pool where you might spend most of your day. Yes, please!

Santa might be on the way to your home already, but don’t worry, gifts can wait, as you run away from home to a mesmerizing retreat like Le Sirenuse, where a luxurious 18th-century Italian Villa, complemented by breathtaking views of Positano will surely make you forget about everything else,

Offering impeccable service and the quiet charm of the Amalfi Coast, Le Sirenuse comes complete with bright tropical flowers, unique furnishings and stunning paintings by Italian masters.

Feel free to choose one of the 63 individually designed rooms and suites, including private terraces and all the comforts of a high-end hotel. Le Sirenuse aims to offer a new meaning to the word relaxation, while the fascinating on-site restaurant will tease your pallets with delicious Neapolitan cuisine within a romantic setting.