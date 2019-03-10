Cool, stylish and downright sexy, boutique hotels are alluring us with their mesmerizing interiors, transforming the hotel industry with their successful recipe of comfort and better than home living.

While hotels are becoming more and more cold and sterile, their boutique versions have risen to become some of the most popular and cherished accommodations all over the world, due to their warmth, lovely and intimate atmosphere, design quality and friendliness of services.

Born only four decades ago in London, boutique hotels have quickly taken over the industry. They’re designed with character and real human needs in mind and that can be seen in their success stories today. No matter what your usual type of accommodation is, once you’ll spend a night in a boutique hotel, you’ll never want to go back home.

If that’s your thing or you’re only curious, take a look at our list of 10 Charming Boutique hotels from Europe You Need to Book Right Now:

10. La Granja – Ibiza, Spain

With a vibe of a private retreat, La Granja is a 16th century 10 room farmhouse that has been transformed into a modern and cozy accommodation. The minimalist design, with concrete floors, metal and wood furniture and earthy hues are further enhanced by the pleasant aroma of lavender present everywhere and the decorative springs.

The bathroom features L’Occitane products and the Bedouin style tent outside brings a spectacular touch on the outside and the possibility of parties, gatherings and meditations.

9. Perivolas – Santorini, Greece

The tiny Greek village of Oia, once unknown to the masses, became famous once Perivolas boutique hotel took birth. Now often imitated by so many others around the world, Perivolas still keeps its charm and superiority.

Comprised of minimalist suites carved out from the cliffs ending with a mesmerizing sea panorama. The setting of the hotel is absolutely stunning, and their gorgeous infiniti pool is probably Perivolas’s most adored part.

8. J.K. Place Capri – Capri, Italy

Situated on the fabulous Italian island, Capri, J.K. Place Capri proudly wears the name of the island, encompassing both the Italian refinement and their sophisticated design concepts.

It’s the very definition of a high class summer refuge, with all the sophistication such a place deserves. The gorgeous heated outdoor swimming pool and adjacent terrace, a small and wondrous spa and wellness area plus the stunning views of the sea make this place exactly what the entire island of Capri should be.

7. Vila Joya – Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal

Two star Michelin cuisine, superb spa and wondrous deluxe rooms, all of them set on top of cliffs overlooking the sea may – at least for some of us – be the definition of heaven itself. And this heaven-like retreat, Vila Joya, is located in Portugal’s famous Algarve.

The location feels less like a hotel and more like a private villa, and comes with matching decor. The lush palm gardens close to the beach and the myriad contemplation places give Vila Joya the flair of a hedonistic retreat.

6. Hotel Adriatic – Rovinj, Istria, Croatia

Both contemporary and chic, Hotel Adriatic is a gem situated on the north side of the Croatian coast, in Rovinj. It’s the city’s oldest hotel, located in a building from 1862. The hotel’s 18 rooms, with walls showing the works of 14 contemporary artists, make for a true boutique hotel atmosphere.

The high ceilings, full wooden floors, big mirrors and huge comfortable beds with tons of pillows and warm subtle lighting create a unique and cozy atmosphere. The ground floor features the Cafe and Brasserie Adriatic, which enhance the general mood of the hotel.

5. Borgo Santo Pietro – Chiusdino, Tuscany, Italy

Situated deep inside the wonderful region of Tuscany, the Borgo Santo Pietro hotel is a quiet, solitary and romantic location that impresses its guests with a good combination of antique design and high tech sophistication.

The amazing spa and swimming pool in the Tuscan garden give the place a more energetic vibe, and the pre-loaded iPads received on arrival give everything a cosmopolitan nature.

4. La Bastide de Gordes – Gordes, Provence, France

La Bastide de Gordes in Provence, France, is a 21st century retreat with a medieval atmosphere, but still gives the comfortable feeling of a family friendly home.

The hotel is built on the old medieval ramparts in the middle of one of the prettiest villages in France, surrounded by hanging gardens, and offering modern amenities. There are a total of 40 rooms, a spa and quite a few pools, plus an excellent restaurant and superb services.

3. The Dylan – Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Dylan is a 40 room premium hotel located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with a superb restaurant and a discreet mood, built in a former almshouse. It’s spread over two adjacent buildings on one of Amsterdam’s greatest canals.

The interior design reminds of the old elegance of centuries past but has a contemporary styling that gives it a unique charm. The rooms and everything inside is a wonderful combination of vintage and modern themes with large bathrooms and top notch amenities.

2. Brody House – Budapest, Hungary

Hungary’s capital doesn’t disappoint when it comes to adopting the boutique hotel trend. Its Brody House is situated on a small boulevard in Budapest’s center but avoids at the same time the bustle and noise that usually come with such a location.

The communal areas follow a bohemian approach and the art inspired and colorful interior decorations make Brody House a genuine place in the Hungarian capital and add to its reputation as the “coolest place to stay” in Budapest.

1. Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine – Valladolid, Castilla y Léon, Spain

It’s not for nothing that Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine got first place on our list. Located in an old abbey, Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine is a five star spa and wine hotel which offers superb cuisine and impeccable services.

Surrounded on all sides by some of the most famous and prestigious wineries that Spain has to offer, the hotel delivers memorable times paired with a professional staff and fabulous vinotherapy treatments.