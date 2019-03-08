Follow Us

Zenith’s Legendary El Primero Celebrates its 50th Anniversary

The highly praised El Primero chronograph from Zenith has recently turned 50, and in celebration, Zenith has unveiled a new limited edition anniversary set which includes a trilogy of their most impressive chronographs, the Chronomaster El Primero, the Defy El Primero 21 and a reissue of their first El Primero model which appeared back in 1969. This stunning anniversary set is limited to a total of 50 units, so you might need to hurry up if you want one.

El Primero has been one of Zenith’s most important creations in these last decades – an icon in the world of time telling. The presentation box superbly blends technology with tradition, and the trio of iconic Zenith watches scores no less with a vintage, a classic and a modern timepiece to fit everyone’s tastes.

primerobox3

The historical revival of the original El Primero, reference A386, comes in the first spot of the box, in a stainless steel case with a domed AR-coated sapphire crystal and a sapphire crystal back. The watch features the El Primero 400 movement with a power reserve of 50 hours. The strap is made from black alligator leather, perfectly fitting with the white-lacquered dial.

The second spot of the presentation box is occupied by the Chronomaster 2 El Primero 1/10th of a second. It comes encased in a 42 mm case, with the same sapphire crystal, but with a different movement, the El Primero 3600 with 33 jewels and a power reserve of up to 60 hours.

The last piece of the trilogy is the Defy El Primero 21, which features a 1/100th of a second chronograph movement, embodied in a 44mm titanium case. The movement is the El Primero 9004 with 53 jewels and a power reserve of 50 hours. The dial on this one is open, giving it a more futuristic look than the previous two members.

primerobox5

