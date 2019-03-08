The New Tonino Lamborghini Casa Luxury Collection Will Debut at Salone del Mobile 2019

One of the world’s most important luxury furniture makers, Tonino Lamborghini Casa, will showcase its newest collection at the renowned Furniture Fair at Salone del Mobile Milano 2019 next month, an event where they will also celebrate 15 years of successful collaboration with Formitalia Luxury Group.

The new Tonino Lamborghini Casa luxury collection will include stylish home and office furniture with key elements that characterize the Lamborghini brand. Part of the collection are the minimalist Sarthe Sofa, manufactured from either leather or fabric upholstery, with an open-pore black matte finish, and Victoria, the company’s superb soft armchair, with a smart head rest pillow and round lines with no corners.

Then there’s the Tay, a central table with wooden top and glossy black finish and iron like metal baseplate. The table comes as a discreet addition to the collection, enriching and harmonizing it. Tonino Lamborghini Casa brings as well their new collection of lamps into the spotlights. It’s titled Alpha-One and features lamps with hexagonal bases and metal lampshades, both in table and floor versions.

The brand new racing sunglasses – already presented by Tonino Lamborghini Casa at the Milan Mido Exhibition, may not have any connection with the furniture, but they surely look amazing. Featuring hylex injected temples, with a satin metal core, they draw inspiration from the automotive heritage of the brand, with vertical grilles that resemble air intakes from their line of luxury super cars.