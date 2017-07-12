Tom Ford’s new Tara Crossbody Bag is the Perfect Match

The rise of novelty bags with wacky little details have opened the floodgates and allowed everything from pom-poms and tassels to funky robot bags to fill the streets right now. Whenever a popular brand releases a classic crossbody bag, it could easily get overlooked today, but Tom Ford’s new Tara Crossbody Bag shouldn’t be ignored.

Available in two chic sizes, Crossbody and Mini, this beauty might be the ideal choice for an everyday bag this summer, featuring a soft-yet-durable textured grain calf leather and a simple and elegant design that will easily make it to everyone’s wishlist.

The larger size will prove to be perfect for anyone who has a lot of things to take out and about, while the mini version is spacious enough for all your essentials. Stylish and durable, the Tara Crossbody will be the ultimate travel companion as well, with an invisible magnetic closure, an internal zip pocket and an external slit pocket on the back of the bag, that will be part of the design, regardless of size.

Please note that the Mini Tara Crossbody retails for $1,490 and the other version will set you back $1,990. Enjoy the summer!