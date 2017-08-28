This $39M Miami Penthouse Comes With A Precious Bonus

If you’re searching for a dream home in Miami, this spectacular penthouse is considered to be the crown jewel of the Regalia in Sunny Isles Beach, for good reason. Spreading over the top three floors of this exclusive residential complex, the jaw dropping penthouse before you has been listed for sale at a staggering $39 million; but the future owners of this lavish pad are also in for an interesting surprise, getting an extravagant house-warming gift in the package.

They will also receive an ultra rare pink diamond worth half-a-million dollars, which seems the icing on the cake that is this stunning 17,000-square-foot oceanfront residence. Designed and fully furnished by AD100 designer Charles Allem, this luxurious home offers six bedrooms, which include two masters with built-in bars. Now that’s the proper way to rest or.. party!

Every floor can be accessed via a private glass elevator, including the rooftop, that comes with a bar and a cascading waterfall into a gorgeous swimming pool. The lucky owners of this penthouse will get to enjoy a 1,500-square-foot master bathroom, showing off full-slab Calcutta Gold stonework and a high-tech intelligence system, not to mention a steam room and sauna, a hydrotherapy Jacuzzi tub, and a towel-warming wall.

There’s also a floating, cantilevered stone staircase, that comes complemented by a chandelier displaying more than 225 glittering glass pendants, and if climbing high gives you the chills, feel free to go down in the 1,000-bottle wine cellar and pick your favorite aroma. Also worth mentioning is the 1,100 square-foot game room and movie theater with European-upholstered chairs.

Completed in 2014, this mesmerizing penthouse is the most expensive condo for sale in Sunny Isles right now.