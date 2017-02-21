The SCG003S Claims the Title of the World’s Fastest Road Legal car

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is all set to reveal the new SCG003S supercar at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, and with a 6:30 minute Nurburgring lap time, this thing is bound to get a lot of attention. If that time doesn’t impress you, please note that the SCG003S is said to be the fastest cornering road-legal car in the world, which might get most experienced drivers daydreaming.

Hand-built in Italy by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT), the SCG003S packs an astonishing 4.4-liter twin turbo V8, capable of developing 800 ponies and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, which translates into 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 3 seconds and a maximum speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). Everything is possible thanks to a 7-speed sequential gearbox, operated through electro-pneumatic paddle shifters.

Showing off a striking bodyshell entirely constructed out of carbon fiber, this vehicle’s cockpit features an organic shape as well, to further enhance this car’s brilliant aerodynamics. The rear wing looks somewhat different compared to the one mounted on the track-only SCG003C; the door hinges, however, were borrowed from its track-focused sibling and a safety mechanism allows for emergency removal of the door.

According to Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the SCG003S complies with the strictest standard of FIA safety rules. To put it in simple terms, we’re now dealing with custom carbo-ceramic Brembo CCM-R discs, with 6-piston calipers out front and 4-piston calipers at the rear hugging the ventilated discs – and more, much more. Care to speculate over pricing?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus