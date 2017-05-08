The ravishing Shiki-Shima is Japan’s Most Luxurious Train

Just a few weeks ago we’ve posted an impressive list with the top 10 most luxurious trains in the world, but we didn’t have a clue what Japan was planning to offer pretty soon. The spectacular train suite Shiki-Shima has recently made its first voyage, and it’s already touted to be the world’s most luxurious mode of public transport.

Aiming to offer the ultimate travel experience, this train’s incredible aesthetic is the brainchild of automotive designer Ken Kiyoyuki Okuyama, who was also behind iconic cars like the Ferrari Enzo or the Maserati Quattroporte. Featuring dome cars, large geometric windows, and plush sofas, Shiki-Shima is what every kid (and adult) has probably dreamed about.

The luxurious train before you has been decorated with traditional materials, such as bespoke woods, Washi Japanese paper and Japanese lacquer, and it used techniques that have been a part of Eastern Japanese culture for generations. For instance, the train’s suite room comes complete with a flooring of tatami mats, while the staff members will cater to passengers’ every need in custom-made uniforms.

Words seem pointless by now, with the gallery below proving easily that this train will deliver the ultimate traveling experience. Shiki-Shima will offer 17 gorgeous rooms to sleep in, with two large suites and 15 smaller ones that are equally appealing.

But what’s even more incredible is that this stunning train suite incorporates the outside world into a unique experience, with specifically designed glass observatory cars at the front and rear of the train. If the stunning views of Japan won’t get you smiling and standing in awe, the culinary experience should do the job. All aboard!

