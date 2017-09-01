The brand new Bentley Continental GT is Simply Breathtaking

The Bentley Continental GT has been around for 14 years now, and even though it received countless updates and tweaks as the years went by, its design became rather dull, especially in these last couple of years, when we were all expecting to see the next best thing from the British luxury automaker.

That moment has finally arrived this week, as Bentley has taken the wraps off the brand new Bentley Continental GT, a four wheel masterpiece inspired by the superb EXP 10 Speed 6, that aims to take over our minds and dreams and rock the entire luxury segment in the process.

Bentley revised the proportions of the whole car, although the most radical change is found at the rear, where the British automaker went for elliptical taillights, reflecting the shape of the exhaust tail pipes and adding even more elegance to this overwhelming vehicle. The wheelbase is now longer by 110 mm and the entire car is wider by 25mm, accommodating the new MSB platform, which enables the use of the latest 48-volt electrical system.

According to Bentley, more than 82 percent of the parts have been specially made for this beauty. The W12 model is now 85 kg (187 lbs) lighter than the equivalent predecessor, while the gorgeous aluminum exterior was crafted using the special Super Formed technology.

The upgraded twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine works alongside an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic to offer the new Continental GT 635 PS (626 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The lucky owners of this beauty will get to enjoy a 0 to 100km/h time of just 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 sec) and reach a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).

The 48-volt electrical architecture also paved the way for the special Bentley Dynamic Ride, a system that controls and adjusts the electronic actuators on the anti-roll bar of each axle, improving the ride comfort and of course, handling; the revised air suspension will also contribute to a better driving experience, featuring three-chamber air springs.

On the inside, Bentley went crazy for exquisite materials, including natural leathers, sustainably sourced veneers, and hand-polished chrome details, while a fully digital and highly configurable instrument panel, plus a beautiful 12.3-inch “retina-quality” infotainment display finish everything off. Production of the new Continental GT will start later this year, with the first cars set to be delivered in Spring 2018. Do you want one?