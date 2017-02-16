Piero Lissoni Imagines The Sublime Ritz-Carlton Residences

One of the most sought after names in the design and architecture world right now, the brilliant Piero Lissoni, has recently turned his attention to the spectacular Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach. These waterfront glass towers are set to comprise 111 luxurious condominiums, 15 gorgeous villas, and five incredible penthouses, each of them amazing in their own way.

The cherry on top for Lissoni’s first residential project in the United States is definitely this incredible rooftop penthouse, a modern marvel covering more than 12,000 square feet of interior space and 13,000 square feet of exterior space, that was recently listed for sale at ‘just’ $40 million.

With eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and an overwhelming sense of hospitality on offer, this place has plenty to brag about. Stone and wood floors, contemporary light fixtures, private elevator foyers and more are just a small taste of what the future owners of this magnificent property will get to enjoy on a daily basis.

The living and dining areas blend seamlessly together, with two separate master suites granting access to the rooftop pools. The gourmet kitchen will be apparently outfitted with stone countertops and an arsenal of Gaggenau appliances, while the baths will have glass-enclosed rain showers, stone floors, and deep soaking tubs.

As you would expect, considering the incredible price tag, you will find more impressive amenities and equipment here than what you’d find in a five-star resort. There’s even a wine tasting room, a family game area, and a screening room, but nothing can compare to the stunning views this place would offer every single day.

It looks so grand, that you expect a Bond villain and his teasing mistress to show up any minute now.

