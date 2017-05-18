Novitec’s Maserati Levante Esteso is Our New Favorite Beast

Novitec’s interpretation of the Maserati Levante has been revised a few days ago, when the renowned German tuner has released a beastly update, which gives this Trident-badged SUV the proper attitude. Apart from the car’s already impressive engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 which develops 494 ponies and 486 lb-ft of torque, almost everything else has been either changed or updated.

Called the Novitec Esteso, this eye catching upgrade program packs a stunning wide body kit to match the grunt, with eight new components that make this custom Maserati even wider than the Hummer H2, giving it a menacing vibe overall. Actually, we can’t even compare this refined Levante with the Hummer H2, because it’s miles away in probably every single aspect.

Hiding underneath those widened wheel arches is a special set of bespoke 22″ alloys, complemented by the lowered air suspension which contributes to that scary stance. The front and rear spoilers, side skirts, the new rear diffuser, hood scoop and so on, were covered by a matte blue finish, to match the wonderful exterior finish of this Levante, while the cabin has been extensively upgraded as well, even though we have no official photos yet.

Looking absolutely amazing and capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds. this custom Maserati Levante will surely make some Porsche Cayenne owners envious, not to mention the rest of us. Unfortunately there’s no info regarding the cost of this impressive upgrade package, but that should only interest the lucky Levante owners out there.

