Jeff Koons brings the Masters To Louis Vuitton

We’ve seen plenty of interesting collaborations in the fashion world lately, but nothing as surprising as the next one. The renowned French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has recently joined forces with the acclaimed American artist Jeff Koons to imagine a collection of handbags that’s nothing short of spectacular. Simply called Masters, this eye catching collection shows off bold remixes of some of the world’s most iconic artworks in human history, covering classic LV designs.

These bespoke accessories are reminiscent of Koon’s “Gazing Ball” series, in which he re-imagined classic artworks with a mirrored blue ball as the focal point, but they’re obviously ten times more interesting. The unique collection of bags and accessories features prints of well-known paintings such as Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Titian’s Mars, Venus, and Cupid or Van Gogh’s A Wheatfield with Cypresses.

It is also worth mentioning that each bag from this collection shows off Koons’ initials alongside a classic Koons bunny-shaped bag charm. In case you’re wondering about quality, you should know that Louis Vuitton has used some of the most advanced techniques and craftsmanship tools to reproduce these legendary artworks on the canvas of the bags and, judging by the results, everyone will be happy.

The Louis Vuitton Masters collection launches on 28th April, 2017 alongside a line of freshly designed scarves; don’t start worrying about the price tag, just enjoy life and a touch of history while on the move.

