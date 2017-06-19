 Dean Martin Might Have Loved this lavish Beverly Hills Estate

We’ve got great news for those of you looking for a dream home in Beverly Hills. There’s a brand-new residence in town, completed on the site of Dean Martin’s former Beverly Hills home, and it has been already listed for sale at the small price of $27.95 million. The Rat Pack legend lived there between 1988 and 1995, with his former residence having been featured in Architectural Digest back in 1965.

But real-estate developer Patrik Mirahmadi had other plans with this exclusive property and decided to build the spectacular mansion before you. Featuring five bedrooms, a 200-foot-long gated driveway and nothing but the best in terms of materials used, this stunning Beverly Hills estate will charm everyone with its mid-century modern accommodations and bespoke finishes.

Designed to feature 12-feet-high ceilings, wide hallways, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, not to mention over 10,000 square feet of contemporary, indoor-outdoor living spaces, this lavish home also brags about numerous luxury amenities, like a Crestron home automation system, an in-house massage room and sauna, a wonderful screening room and even a fitness center.

If staying in doesn’t seem like the way to go, there is also an open patio, a fireplace, a cozy deck with built-in seating and a fire pit, and we totally have to mention the superb swimming pool and spa, the pool bath and the outdoor kitchen with a barbecue, beer tap and refrigerator. We’re sure Dean Martin would have loved this home!

