Bentley Momentum – The Perfect Scent for the Urban Man

Bentley has always been one of the most successful automakers on the planet, but right now it seems the renowned British company plans to take over the fashion world as well, teasing our senses two new wonderful fragrances. The fresh composition has been created by renowned master perfumer Nathalie Lorson so… we’re sure we’re in for a treat.

Called Bentley Momentum (Eau de Toilette) and Bentley Momentum Intense (Eau de Parfum), these new perfumes are considered the third ‘pillar’ in the brand’s lifestyle collection, and aim to be the perfect scents for the urban man – a trend setter inspired by challenge, who’s always on the run, and knows how to appreciate every step of his journey through life.

Bentley Momentum’s bottle design was inspired by New York’s skyline, showing off a lovely rectangular and faceted look. Made of luxuriously heavy glass, the front and back were covered with silver brushed-metal plates, printed with the iconic “Flying B” Bentley logo. The rounded metal stopper was embossed with Bentley’s signature knurling, that’s also on display on the top and sides of the box.

The Bentley Momentum EdT (100 ml) could be yours for just $73, while the Bentley Momentum Intense EdP (100 ml) aims to please at $86. There’s also a 60 ml Bentley Momentum Intense EdP, keeping men company for just $61, and the automaker is also offering a Bentley Momentum Hair and Body Shampoo for a more straightforward and luxurious approach to body and haircare.

