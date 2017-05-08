$29.75M Indian Creek Home Features a Man-Made Lagoon

It’s hard to stand out in a super exclusive and wealthy community like Indian Creek, Miami Beach, but this spectacular property could easily do that, and then some. Proudly sitting on 1 acre with frontage, this custom spec home is the stuff of dreams, recently completed in a privileged area, right next to the Pine Tree Park.

The lavish mansion offers around 12,000 square feet of luxurious living areas, including six bedrooms with serene views of the city, but best of all, it comes with both a saltwater pool and a man-made swimmable lagoon that’s stocked with fish. Do you still wonder why it’s listed for sale at a staggering $29.75 million?

The aforementioned lagoon is 100 feet long and 30 feet wide and it’s also surrounded by lush natural vegetation, looking like a tropical paradise that’s just waiting to be discovered. No worries, since a filtration system encourages swimming, and if that doesn’t float your boat, the heated saltwater pool will surely do so.

The one-of-a-kind listing at 4567 Pine Tree Drive will also allow owners to enjoy an outdoor kitchen and a covered patio that’s ideal for outdoor entertaining. Furthermore, those of you lucky enough to own a yacht may dock it on Indian Creek, as long as it isn’t longer than 90 feet.

Finishing everything off is a mesmerizing 200 feet bridge that goes over the lagoon and leads to the entrance of the house. Some say money can’t buy happiness, but this multi-million dollar home begs to differ.

