You’d Never Want to Leave The Ballantyne

Taking its name from an upscale residential neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Ballantyne promises to offer true Southern hospitality, blending tradition and gracious living with state of the art amenities and modern luxuries to make sure guests have everything they want here.

The hotel’s classical architecture and elegant decor hint towards a stately lifestyle and you can feel that the minute you will enter the lobby, as The Ballantyne’s attentive staff will overwhelm you with their warmth, with hot towels and apple cider that will be just the start of an unforgettable experience here.

Offering spacious and inviting rooms, with high ceilings, a warm color palette and lovely views, The Ballantyne has both indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a championship PGA course right outside its doors. If you’d like a little bit more action, a tennis court and a fitness center can be also found on site, while the hotel’s charming salon or the sun terrace, which overlooks the golf course, are probably the perfect places to relax.

Your next stop should be at the Gallery Restaurant, that will tease your senses with classic American delights, and a trip to the hotel’s spa or a boutique shopping session sounds like the perfect therapy after that. If staying in is not your thing, you are more than welcomed to explore the beautiful sights of the Queen City. Who’s coming?