The Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is Finally Here!

Completing the Vanquish Zagato quartet, alongside the Coupe, Volante and the new Speedster model, the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is beyond stunning from front to end – this might just be the first time a two-door wagon body style could be considered a true work of art.

But the best part is that this supercar looks extremely practical as well. Obviously, seeing someone doing their shopping and errands in one of these cars will leave you speechless; the dog might enjoy the trip as well. Who wouldn’t, right?

The newest member in Aston Martin’s mind blowing family started off as a Vanquish S before being transformed by the Italian masters at Zagato into this automotive masterpiece, with custom carbon fiber panels and a unique roof design.

The Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake will be produced in very limited numbers, with only 99 units set to excite some very lucky drivers, just like the Coupe or the Volante. Power comes from the 5.9-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine of the Vanquish S, which offers 595 bhp and 630 Nm of torque, so there’s no reason to expect a lazy drive.

If you are able to afford one of these incredible Aston Martin cars, you should know that you could enjoy your own Shooting Brake only sometime next year. Collectors should hurry up, but we’re pretty sure they’ve already got in touch with Aston Martin.