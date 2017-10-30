Dynamiq GTT 115 Needs Way More Than A Short Glance

With more images of the stunning Dynamiq GTT 115 yacht released on the web this week, we couldn’t just stand aside and do nothing. This breathtaking Porsche-designed vessel is now complemented by a new video that offers us, mere mortals, a taste of what this vessel’s interiors look like.

The 35-meter sailing marvel before you is actually the first yacht on the market with the design spirit of Studio F. A. Porsche, a unique vessel that blends a top speed of 21 knots speed with a very impressive range and incredible details inside-out. What’s even better is that you might be able to configure and order this yacht online, just like you would do with your favorite audio player or champagne bottle.

The all-aluminum vessel features an exclusive stabilization system and a round-bilge hull, yet only seven owners will ever get to experience it. Exclusivity comes with a price, and this yacht starts off at at €12,500,000, although the first GTT 115 Hybrid is listed for sale at €13.950.000.

Boasting with Porsche DNA, such as the signature Targa-style mullions and transom styling, this superyacht could be yours in one of these color choices: Carrara White, Rhodium Silver, Chalk or a special Monte-Carlo Blue exterior livery. Sure, it may not look the same as those classic Porsche cars, but that’s beside the point when you consider buying this beauty.

Minotti joined in on the project, designing the furniture and decorations inside, in Saddle brown and Luxor beige leather, with carbon fiber detailing, Macassar ebony and Sahara Noir marble. Built to RINA classification and MCA compliant, the Dynamiq GTT 115 packs a pair of 1,650-hp MAN V12 diesel engines that promise a maximum cruising range of 3,400 nautical miles.