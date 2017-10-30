You might Want to Move at Philadelphia’s 500 Walnut Glass Tower

Come and get it while it’s hot, as prices for the remaining units at Philadelphia’s striking new glass tower, 500 Walnut, start off at a cool $3 million. The mesmerizing 26-story residential tower before you has been the talk of the town way before it opened its doors, that’s why more than two-thirds of the residences have been sold before its official opening.

So if you plan to move to Philadelphia in the near future, and you want to invite your friends and family to show off your incredible new home, you should definitely hurry up. This stunning glass tower also includes an 8,900-square-foot, bi-level penthouse that was sold last year for a staggering $17.85 million – the most expensive residential transaction in the city.

Developed by Scannapieco Development Corporation and designed by Cecil Baker and Partners, 500 Walnut had only 35 private residences up for the grabs, with just one or two units per floor. Full-floor residences cover4,300 square feet of luxurious living areas and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplaces, private elevator access, and spacious balconies complemented by wonderful views of Philadelphia.

Future residents may also benefit from the 4,000-square-foot landscaped outdoor terrace, the skylit 50-foot lap pool or go for a work out in the tower’s state-of-the-art fitness center. The building also includes automated robotic parking and many other bespoke amenities, adding to the comfort and exclusivity of this place.