The Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf is Perfect for Golf Lovers

Considered by golf players one of the world’s most precise sports, this game is now complemented by a marvelous Hublot creation. The Big Bang Unico Golf was designed in collaboration with top golfer and Hublot brand ambassador Dustin Johnson and it’s meant to be the perfect companion for any golf player.

Dustin Johnson’s playing style and skills mirror Hublot’s dedication to revolutionize watchmaking, with his perfect timing, power, control and precision being also attributes that could be said about a Hublot timepiece. Golf watches are usually digital, but this new Hublot wonder is mechanically advanced, extremely functional and features a stunning contemporary look.

I doubt Happy Gilmore would appreciate the fine craftsmanship involved in such a unique piece.

The Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf hides an innovative movement called MHUB1580, that was specifically created to allow golfers to calculate their scores on the course. The putter-shaped pusher at 2 o’clock activates the mechanism to display the tally of strokes, while the one at 4 o’clock resets the counter and lets the wearer move to the next hole. We’ve already told you it’s perfect for golf lovers, right?

This gorgeous timepiece also shows off a Texalium case, which is basically an amalgam of carbon fiber and aluminum, allowing your wrist to benefit from an extremely lightweight accessory, at just 97.93 grams. The Big Bang Unico Golf will also come with two interchangeable, One Click system-enabled straps, with white leather sewn on rubber or a technical fabric with a Velcro fastener.