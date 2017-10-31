Italian Dream Motorcycle Imagined The Tripla 0.0 675cc

I don’t know if Batman is looking for a new bike, but this motorcycle might be the just perfect for him. The dark and menacing thing before you is the new Tripla 0.0 675cc, a stunning bike imagined by the team at Italian Dream Motorcycle (IDM), that’s ready to haunt your dreams for days on end. Come on, admit it: it looks dreamy! At least, that’s what we think dreams should be made of.

The Italian bike shop’s latest project was based a Triumph Street Triple and completed together with a few other specialized workshops that manufacture racing parts. The entire rear end of the bike has been completely revamped, with the only part remaining from the original motorcycle being the speed triple mono-shock suspension – all the rest was either made by hand, or machine-controlled.

Up front, there’s a brand new teardrop-shaped fairing and those dark wheels, machined out of solid metal, seem to go extremely well with the blacked-out look of this bike. That’s a proper Italian take on a British motorcycle.

Unfortunately IDM hasn’t released too many details about all the mods that went into this custom bike, but we know that the Tripla 0.0 675cc also comes with a 675cc 3 cylinder engine, featuring a custom belt drive system and a very cool exhaust as well.