It’s all clear: The Bell & Ross BR-X1 Skeleton Tourbillon Sapphire

Yes, it’s all clear – this watch is absolutely incredible, from any angle look at it! The renowned French watchmaker Bell & Ross managed to surprise us once again with a new see-through wonder, set to join the brand’s extraordinary BR-X collection.

Inspired by the stealthy BR-X1 and the more exotic Bell & Ross BR X2 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor Automatic, the new Bell & Ross BR-X1 Skeleton Tourbillon Sapphire comes with a special BR-X1 case assembled from five, very carefully carved sapphire blocks.

It might be the same 45 mm square case we’ve seen at the BR-X1 Tourbillon Sapphire, but this stunning watch allows us to enjoy the flying tourbillon’s movement in all its glory, plus the many other inner workings of the watch. It’s a skeleton timepiece after all, which means all its moving parts are visibile through either the front or the back of the watch.

It may prove somewhat difficult to tell time, but that’s besides the point right now.

Pushing the limits visually and technologically, this mesmerizing watch also benefits from the scratch-proof attribute of sapphire and the exclusivity that comes from showing off the material.

The steely gray lines of the 3Hz manually-wound BR-CAL.288 movement architecture adds an industrial vibe to this translucent watch, and even the strap keeps in line with the theme. As we’ve said earlier, this impressive movement and all the screws which hold the case together are visible from any angle.

Backed up by 100 hours of power reserve, the Bell & Ross BR-X1 Skeleton Tourbillon Sapphire will be produced in a super limited run of just eight pieces, each of them priced at around $385,000. Can you afford it?