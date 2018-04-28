Weekends at Pink Sands Club Canouan Would be Unforgettable

Let’s spend the weekend in the Grenadines, at the wonderful Pink Sands Club Canouan! Nestled amidst powdery white beaches and crystal clear seas, this magical retreat is one of those dreamy places where relaxation and taking a load off will get a new meaning, and you might even forget everything about home, work, and the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Surrounded by the Caribbean’s largest living coral reef and located on the picturesque Canouan Island, Pink Sands Club Canouan is a secluded resort that takes full advantage of its unforgettable setting. It feels like a private paradise, away from all the busy spots in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and it aims to set a new standard for ultra exclusive hideaways. You wouldn’t say ‘no’ to that, right?

There are 26 luxurious suites and 12 gorgeous villas on offer here, each of them boasting breathtaking ocean views and lovely decorations that keep in line with the resort’s signature style, with pink accents and a warm color palette. The architecture is classic, but that does not mean that the rooms here don’t feature state of the art technology and modern amenities; you even have iPad controlled drapes and doors!

Guests are welcomed to relax at the beach, practice their swing at the resort’s golf course, or simply unwind at the full-service spa at Pink Sands Club Canouan. If you’re feeling hungry or thirsty, this magical retreat has five restaurants and bars waiting for you all day long, with something for every taste. That’s a good way to spend the weekend, right?