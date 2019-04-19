fbpx
Villa Florentine is an Incredible $13.5 Million Estate in Caledon, Ontario

Villa Florentine 1

The mesmerizing property before you is called Villa Florentine. Located atop the lovely hills of the Caledon countryside in Ontario, Canada, this luxurious estate is close enough to all the city action, but also far away from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a laid back life with all the amenities possible.

The peaceful surroundings of this property encourage you to live a carefree life here, while you enjoy invigorating sunrises, a charming old architecture and an extravagance unmet in other parts of the world.

This spectacular villa offers 4 bedrooms and 9 full bathrooms, with 10,000 square feet of space, sitting on no less than 80 acres of beautiful land, with a private lake and a fully equipped equestrian facility as well.

Villa Florentine 2

Listed for sale at a cool $13.5 Million, this charming estate boasts two luxurious coach houses hidden under climbing vines, with a main house constructed from concrete and steel frames, complemented by superb design details including custom marble, crown moldings, bamboo floors and a craftsmanship perfection hard to beat nowadays.

The outdoors surrounding the wonderful villa provide plenty of space for entertaining and leading an active lifestyle. Of course, you could always sit back and relax in the middle of nature as well. There’s woods and hidden forest trails, several vantage points and plush gardens, swimming pools and a lovely pool house, all ready to be explored.

Villa Florentine 3

[Sothebys]

