Vacheron Constantin’s Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Excellence Platine

The brilliant watchmakers from Vacheron Constantin have an affinity for the triple calendar complication, that’s now on display once again in a very beautiful, modern form.

The brand’s newest timepiece, the Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar “Excellence Platine“ features a new platinum case and dial, and a fresh movement that complements this popular complication. Inspired by most of the classical displays the Swiss brand has released over the years, the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar shows off a cool approach to this singature design.

The display of the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar differs by the position of the day and month windows. There is also a moon-phase indication below, while the date is pointed by a blued hand, leaving the rest of the dial elegant and clean.

In terms of power, the self-winding calibre 2460 will make everything tick; entirely developed and manufactured in-house, this impressive movement comes with a 22-carat gold oscillating weight and 40 hours of backup power. But can you imagine that the moon-phase requires just one adjustment every 122 years?

The name of this timepiece says it all – “Excellence Platine” – as this timekeeper uses the rare material not only for the 41 mm case but also for the single-piece sand-blasted dial, the moon disc, as well as the folding clasp. Bearing the secret “Pt950” inscription on the dial, each of the 100 Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Excellence Platine 4010T watches will retail at EUR 69,000.