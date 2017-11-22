Ride The Yamaha R1M Into The Sunset

Does anyone remember the recently introduced Niken three-wheeler? I bet you do and we’re sure you might one, but that doesn’t give you an excuse to ignore the new Yamaha R1M. Showing off various subtle updates, this refreshed bike still manages to stay on top of its game, and that new Silver Blu Carbon paint job will surely have your full and undivided attention by now.

The bike’s stunning carbon bodywork hides a few electronic tweaks, designed to improve the suspension, shifting and fuelling, to make sure any ride will be a memorable one. The top-spec Ohlins Electronic Racing Suspension now benefits from the latest Smart EC 2 ERS system, working together with R1M’s 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit to help this bike cope with any road conditions.

There’s also an updated quick-shifter, that allows both upshifts and downshifts (for the very first time), a detail that might help riders get ahead of the competition, while the bike’s TFT dash will help them keep everything in check. As you might expect, the new R1M is going to be a limited-edition model, which might just make this bike a collector’s item.

The standard R1, on the other hand, will also be receiving some updates – downshifting/upshifting and a Race Blu color scheme included. I wonder which one would you rather have?