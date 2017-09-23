Twenty Grosvenor Square Bears The Four Seasons Touch

Most people won’t admit this is true, but I’m sure we all have that one special location we would never leave – if only we could, right? Well, the time has come to pack your bags and move to London permanently, as Twenty Grosvenor Square might be the perfect place to call home – a unique project designed by real estate development firm Finchatton and Four Seasons!

This jaw dropping residential project covers 250,000 square feet with spectacular three, four and five bedroom apartments on offer, each of them featuring elegant drawings, state of the art media rooms and catering kitchens with separate access, among many other luxurious amenities.

Bearing the name of Four Seasons is a privilege, which is why this stunning project also includes a gorgeous spa with a 25-meter swimming pool, a steam room and sauna, plus a fitness center, a private wine cellar, a cinema and a special business lounge. It’s like you’re basically living in a five star hotel, so you’ll get the best of both worlds, in one incredible package.

And if you thought it couldn’t get any better, you’re in for a surprise. Twenty Grosvenor Square will even allow the lucky owners of one of these residences to benefit from a chauffeured Bentley, as well as a Sotheby’s art expert to help oversee their private art collections – you’re probably wondering about purchase costs now, right?

Marking their entry into standalone residential, Four Seasons will gladly sell you one of these luxurious three, four, and five bedroom residences, with prices starting at £17.5M (or about $23.7M) and going all the way up to £35M ($47.3M). What else were you expecting?