Roger Dubuis Excalibur Aventador S Marks Lamborghini Partnership

The brilliant watchmakers from Roger Dubuis are quite excited about their huge new partnership – yes, the acclaimed Swiss watchmaker is now an official partner of Lamborghini, and this kind of news deserve some sort of celebration, right? That’s why we’re now staring at the wonderful Roger Dubuis Excalibur Aventador S, a breathtaking timepiece that’s obviously inspired by the powerful Aventador S.

Why this unique partnership? Well, both brands produce 3,500 to 4,000 units a year, both strive to merge high-tech engineering with an incredible design, and both focus on just two product lines for now. The Roger Dubuis Excalibur Aventador S will be actually available in two variations, in limited runs of 88 and 8 pieces, respectively, but for some reason, they are both called exactly the same – Excalibur Aventador S – with slight differences in the overall looks and vibe.

The impressive movement architecture, called Duotor, was specially designed to match the awe-inspiring complexity of a Lamborghini engine. Two balance wheels have been installed at a 90° angle, resembling the V-layout of a car’s engine, but they are also independently tuned so that one runs faster and the other slower.

The differential movement is followed by a remontoir d’egalité, which is a first for Roger Dubuis, and it’s responsible for creating the jumping advancement of the central second’s hand. But the Excalibur Aventador S also comes with many other interesting Geneva Seal-compliant finishings, that will surely get your full and undivided attention.

The version that’s limited to 88 pieces comes with a multi-layered carbon case with a titanium container and it features bold yellow rubber accents. On the other hand, a case and select parts crafted from a certain C-SMC forged carbon make the remaining 8 units even more interesting, with orange rubber accents complementing a breathtaking look.

Price for the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Aventador S with the layered carbon case (Reference Ex613) is $194,500, while any one of the 8 special C-SMC forged carbon versions (Reference Ex624) will run for $216,000. Feel free to expect more cool stuff, as this unique partnership is set to last at least 5 years.