Sophistication at its Best at Sofitel Frankfurt Opera

Nestled right in the heart of Mainhattan – the central business district of Frankfurt – the spectacular Sofitel Frankfurt Opera hotel promises an unforgettable experience from a modern day palace that’s beautifully complemented by the period architecture of the city’s charming Opera District.

Built in a neo-historicist style and opened in 2016, this high-end hotel offers a vision of 17th-century French aristocracy, with stunning views of the square, the Old Opera House and the haute-couture boutiques nearby. And did we mention the beautiful Liesl-Christ-Anlage Park? That’s probably the best place to relax in Frankfurt, and it’s also just a few steps away from the hotel, so that’s another reason to stop by at this place.

Upon arrival at Sofitel Frankfurt Opera you will notice an art gallery right next to the lobby, comprising a pottery exhibit by Frederic de Lucca, as well as regularly changing temporary displays. That’s one interesting way to be welcomed at this palatial hotel and it’s an obvious hint that there’s way more to be enjoyed while on location.

Sofitel Frankfurt Opera offers 150 extraordinary guest accommodations, boasting a classic and elegant décor that’s beautifully mixed with state of the art technology. Decadent Hermés amenities come as standard, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi Internet, BOSE sound systems and spacious bathrooms with rainfall showers.

Staying in is always an option, although Restaurant Schoenemann’s French vibe invites guests to experience a memorable evening, while a few delicious treats tease their senses. Lili’s Cocktail Bar will gladly welcome you afterwards, with a wide array of drinks set to make any conversation that much more enjoyable, and at the of the day, the hotel’s lovely spa and fitness center is worth a visit as well.

One thing’s certain: staying here is one experience you will be telling people for years to come.