Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid Team up for a New Collection

It’s a good day to be alive and have a decent Internet connection. Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger have teamed up once again to release yet another eye catching collection, with the renowned designer and the super cute supermodel pairing their skills one more time to make girls and ladies everywhere feel excited.

This spring, the racing track, and Tommy Hilfiger’s signature red, white and blue color palette have been chosen to reimagine moto jackets, leggings, accessories and many other goodies. The famous black-and-white check pattern has been reworked into a cutout swimsuit, and we doubt any hot-blooded man out there will be sad about that.

Released ahead of Tommy Hilfiger’s Milan Fashion Week show, this campaign will also mark the first time the successful duo has been shown in the Italian city, after extravagant presentations in New York, Los Angeles and London. The gallery below will keep you busy for a while, so you’d better be prepared before scrolling.

Oh, and by the way: it might be a good idea to prepare your wish list before these pieces become available later this month. On the other hand, it is safe to assume that most people drooling over the gallery below will love everything about this campaign, especially Gigi, and it’s quite easy to understand why.