Lapo Elkann’s Ferrari GTC4Lusso is as Stunning as it Gets

Lapo Elkann, a renowned Italian entrepreneur who’s part of the Agnelli family that controls FIAT, also treats car enthusiasts to various bespoke projects made by his own company, Garage Italia Customs. This customized Ferrari GTC4Lusso is their latest project, specially personalized for the Fiat heir, with different shades of blue that turn it into a unique supercar.

Finished in a stunning Scottish Blue (Blu Scozia), the supercar’s exterior also benefits from an exclusive Azzurro Lapo shade on the bonnet, roof, trunk, and side gills, and even the wheels and brake calipers have been finished in blue. Let’s not ruin the moment and talk costs, because this is a one-off project.

There’s no word on any technical work involved in this project, which should mean that the 6.3-liter V12 still develops 680 hp and 697 Nm of torque – that should be more than enough for most of us. It is also worth mentioning that Ferrari has updated its lineup with the more eco-friendly GTC4Lusso T, packing a 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 that develops 601 hp and 760 Nm of torque.

Back to the subject at hand, the interior of this custom Ferrari has been also bathed in blue, from the upper and lower parts of the dashboard to the steering wheel and.. anything else you could think of. The driver’s seat reminds us all that Italian supercars are always the best to buy.