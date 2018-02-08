Bahia Vik Jose Ignacio Will Make You Fall in Love with Uruguay

If you’re looking for a cool place to sit back, relax, and enjoy contemporary beach living, you might want to head to Uruguay’s bohemian beach village of José Ignacio. Here, Bahia Vik Jose Ignacio will prove to be one of the most incredible resorts you’ve ever been to, nestled right next to the undulating sand dunes of Mansa Beach.

Guests are free to venture to the nearby islands of Gorriti or Lobos, to explore and meet some seals. And those of you who are a little bit more active are encouraged to go fishing or sailing in the lakes of Garzón and José Ignacio. What else could you do in this beach paradise?

Of course, staying in is always an option as well. There are only eleven bungalows available, each of them specially designed to promote coziness, while showing off modern guest amenities – feel free to expect a long list of features, meant to convince you to remain indoors and relax all day long.

As for dining options, there are four VIK restaurants in the area. El Asador at Estancia Vik Jose Ignacio serves delicious Uruguayan dishes, Zodiaco at Bahia Vik is a contemporary bistro, while seafood addicts are invited to visit Cielomar at Playa Vik. Delicious treats aside, the gallery below will easily convince anyone alive that making a reservation here is the best thing they could to all day.