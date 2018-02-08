BRABUS SHADOW 800 Goes Far Beyond Dry Land

The Germans car tuners from Brabus are well known for their high-performance vehicles, but these days they’ve teamed up with Axopar, a premium boat manufacturer from Finland, for a surprising new range of bespoke hyper boats. The first model from this range is called the BRABUS SHADOW 800 and it’s a stunning 37-feet boat that will be produced in a very limited series, with only 20 units set to be built.

Unveiled at boot Dusseldorf 2018, this special vessel is based on the Axopar 37 twin-stepped hull, but it’s produced in a separate part of the boat manufacturer’s new factory, with many interesting updates. Before we get into the details, you should know that when this limited series will be completed, Axopar plans to extend their bespoke range with 45-feet boats.

The 37-feet BRABUS vessel displays a familiar blacked-out color scheme, with a few touches of red, based on the aftermarket specialist’s signature style. Clients may also opt for a second color scheme, featuring a grey hull with red elements and an elegant interior with custom colors. Modern grey, white and black materials as well as original BRABUS carbon fiber components are also on display on the inside.

In terms of power, Twin Mercury Verado 400R supercharged racing engines will provide the right thrills, supplied exclusively with Mercury’s 360° Joystick Piloting technology. This Brabus is set to cost at least 397.500 Euro and it also comes with cool bonus – the next generation Garmin Quatix 5 Sapphire multisport marine wristwatch.