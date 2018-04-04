Three is Always Better: the new Huawei P20 Pro Smartphone

Everyone, meet the new Huawei P20 Pro, the company’s latest flagship smartphone, that’s ready to impress each and every one of us in more ways than one. For starters, selfie and photo enthusiasts might appreciate the three cameras on the back, developed in collaboration with the masters from Leica, that really make this device one-of-a-kind.

The Chinese company is looking to match rivals Apple and Samsung, which might explain for the 6.1″ FHD+ OLED screen, the fingerprint scanner and the stunning pink gold or blue twilight gradient color finish.

Packing an improved version of Huawei’s Leica dual camera system, the P20 Pro shows off a third 8-megapixel telephoto camera with a 5x hybrid zoom – excellent low light, long exposure performance and crisp black and white pictures will get a new meaning with this smartphone.

Huawei has also improved its built-in AI system, which is now able to recognize objects and scenes even before choosing one of the 19 modes available for the subject. The company’s advanced AI will also help people straighten photos and zoom in or out, which means novices might end up bragging about some really cool shots, without any effort or photography skills.

The P20 Pro has been also equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, the AI co-processor, 128GB of storage and 6GB. This device is also water resistant to IP67 standards so it won’t not be intimidated by a few drops of rain. The P20 Pro is a testament to Huawei’s ambition of becoming the best phone maker out there, although the Chinese company still has a long way to go before becoming a cult name.