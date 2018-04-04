The Harry Winston Project Z12 Will Leave You Wonderfully Confused

This seems to be the best way of putting it, wonderfully confused, a magical state of mind that leaves people wanting for more, while feeling completely amazed about the unknown in front of them. Harry Winston’s newest timepiece, Project Z12, will have that effect on people, a new timekeeping marvel set to produced in a limited-run of just 300 pieces.

This mesmerizing watch shows off a 42.2 mm Zalium case, with double AR-coated sapphire crystals and 100-meter diving capabilities as part of the exquisite offering. The Swiss automatic Harry Winston in-house caliber HW3306 powers this beauty, with 68 hours of backup power allowing this watch to take a break once in a while.

But the most eye catching part of its design is definitely the wonderful three-dimensional architectural dial. It features a lovely sapphire luminescent date disc, blue hour and minute circles and matching hour markers, while the two hands move over a 140-degree field – at the end of their rotation they just jump back to the start, adding to the seductive confusion that defines this watch.

A calfskin leather strap with a lovely denim effect and a rubber base, complemented by a Zalium ardillon buckle, finishes off this cool design, although mere words cannot describe the state in which your mind will remain as long as you stare at this wonderful piece. Harry Winston has done it again!